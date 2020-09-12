Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. has expelled 8,800 migrant children under coronavirus rules

President Donald Trump's administration has expelled about 8,800 unaccompanied migrant children intercepted at the U.S.-Mexico border since March 20 under rules seeking to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to court documents filed Friday by the Justice Department. The administration had declined to disclose the numbers since June, when it said about 2,000 children had been expelled.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 06:14 IST
U.S. has expelled 8,800 migrant children under coronavirus rules

President Donald Trump's administration has expelled about 8,800 unaccompanied migrant children intercepted at the U.S.-Mexico border since March 20 under rules seeking to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to court documents filed Friday by the Justice Department.

The administration had declined to disclose the numbers since June, when it said about 2,000 children had been expelled. Immigration advocates had argued that many more were likely subject to the rules, but the scope of the expulsions was not clear until Friday. The administration implemented new border rules on March 21 that scrapped decades-old practices under laws meant to protect children from human trafficking and offer them a chance to seek asylum in a U.S. immigration court. The administration said the emergency rules were designed to avert coronavirus outbreaks inside migrant holding facilities and among the broader U.S. population.

Since then, U.S. officials have been quickly removing migrants, including unaccompanied minors, without standard immigration proceedings. Trump, seeking re-election on Nov. 3, has taken a hard line toward legal and illegal immigration as president.

Immigration advocates have argued that the new regulations put migrants, especially children, at grave risk. The federal government has been holding them for days or sometimes weeks in hotels with unlicensed contractors to look after them. Attorneys have said the children's personal information is not recorded in the usual computer systems, making them almost impossible to track. In June, U.S. Customs and Border Protection chief Mark Morgan said that about 2,000 unaccompanied children had been expelled under the order.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the administration over the order in June, and the agency has declined to update the numbers since then, citing pending litigation. The government produced the figures in a Justice Department filing to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals objecting to a Sept. 4 order that it stop holding children in hotels before expelling them.

In addition to expelling about 8,800 children, the government said it had expelled 159,000 migrants overall, and 7,600 family units.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Two Giants games in S.D. postponed after positive test

The first two games of the Giants weekend series against the Padres, set to begin Friday in San Diego, were postponed after a member of the San Francisco organization tested positive for COVID-19. Major League Baseball made the announcement...

TPCC faces internal scuffles during meetings held for upcoming GHMC polls, COVID-19 norms violated

An internal scuffle broke out between Congress leaders following which COVID-19 norms were violated at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC preparatory meeting of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee which was held for the secon...

Rahul Gandhi using cheap tactics, politics by showcasing certain section of people affected due to lockdown: BJP

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he is using cheap tactics and politics by showcasing a certain section of people affected due to COVID-19 lockdown.Dinakar told ANI, Rahul Gandhi is irresponsible and...

Voit homers twice as Yankees cap DH sweep of Orioles

Luke Voit hit three-run homers in consecutive innings, Masahiro Tanaka pitched five strong innings, and the New York Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 10-1 victory Friday night. The Yankees 24-2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020