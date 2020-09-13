Left Menu
Development News Edition

China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists'

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted on Saturday that their arrest was "another example of the deterioration of human rights in Hong Kong", and called on mainland authorities to "ensure due process". The arrests came about two months after the mainland government imposed a security law on the special administrative region following months of pro-democracy demonstrations.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-09-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 16:07 IST
China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists'

The 12 Hong Kong people arrested at sea by mainland authorities last month were separatists, a spokeswoman for China's foreign ministry said on Sunday, in response to her U.S. counterpart's characterisation of the arrest as a deterioration of human rights. The comment came a day after relatives of the detainees held a news conference in Hong Kong demanding the urgent return of the 12 who were intercepted by the Guangdong coast guard on Aug. 23 on a boat bound for Taiwan.

Donning masks and hats to shield their identities, they made their first public appeal for help and information on their relatives' plight, pleading for them to be allowed to consult lawyers appointed by their families and not the Chinese government and to be allowed to call relatives in Hong Kong. U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted on Saturday that their arrest was "another example of the deterioration of human rights in Hong Kong", and called on mainland authorities to "ensure due process".

The arrests came about two months after the mainland government imposed a security law on the special administrative region following months of pro-democracy demonstrations. China's Hua Chunying responded in another tweet.

"Seriously?! Fact check: The 12 people were arrested for illegally crossing the border in waters. They are not democratic activists, but elements attempting to separate #HongKong from China," she wrote. The Shenzhen city police, in its first notice since the arrest, on Sunday said the 12 Hong Kong citizens were under criminal detention on suspicion of illegally crossing the border. The investigation is ongoing, it said.

"Police will protect the legitimate rights and interests of criminal suspects in accordance with law," the police said. The relatives on Saturday said they had been given no information on the allegations, and that assistance from the Hong Kong government had been insufficient.

A spokesperson for the city's Immigration Department said staff were assisting in the case and were in regular contact with the families. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday said the city government would provide assistance to the arrested citizens.

Hong Kong has its own independent legal system and rule-of-law traditions that are vastly different from mainland China, where the justice system is ultimately controlled by the Communist Party.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's parliament speaker says he opposes way cabinet being formed

Lebanons parliamentary speaker said his group opposed the way the prime minister-designate was forming a new cabinet and that it would not join on those terms, but that he would still cooperate to stabilise the nation in crisis, his office ...

Delhi slum eviction: COVID pandemic took away everything, now roof being taken away, say residents

The COVID-19 pandemic took away her familys livelihood and now 48-year-old Veeramma fears she will lose her roof in the wake of the Supreme Court ordering the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along railway tracks in Delhi. My husband was bo...

Iran executes man whose case drew international attention

Iranian state TV on Saturday reported that the countrys authorities executed a wrestler for allegedly murdering a man, after President Donald Trump asked for the 27-year-old condemned mans life to be spared. State TV quoted the chief justic...

James Rodriguez hoping of more big signings at Everton

Colombian star James Rodriguez has said that he is hopeful of Everton signing few more big names going ahead into the 2020-21 season. James had joind Everton earlier this week from Real Madrid. As a result, the playmaker has not reunited wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020