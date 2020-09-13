Man held for raping teen, MP BJP calls case 'love jihad'
A man has been arrested in Satna in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl over the past two years, the crime taking political overtones with the state BJP calling it a "love jihad" case.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 21:50 IST
A man has been arrested in Satna in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl over the past two years, the crime taking political overtones with the state BJP calling it a "love jihad" case. Mohammad Atiq Mansuri, in his 40s, has been in custody since Saturday, Kolgawan police station inspector Mohit Saxena said.
"The accused befriended the girl, a student of Class XI, at his gymnasium. She told police on Friday he was raping her since 2018. He was arrested within a few hours under relevant IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sections," Saxena said on Sunday. Satna Superintendent of Police Riyaz Iqbal said a SIT had been formed under City SP Vijay Singh Parihar to probe the case.
An SIT member said it was not true that the accused, a divorcee, befriended the girl by introducing himself as 'Sameer Singh' on Facebook. A statement from Satna police said complaints of Mansuri blackmailing women and amassing property fraudulently have come in and they will be probed by the SIT.
He is a history-sheeter with three cases in Kotwali police station, and SP Iqbal had sent a proposal to the Satna district collector seeking scrapping of his firearm licence and well as invoking the National Security Act, police said. In a statement, MP BJP chief VD Sharma said "Satna's love jihad case will not be tolerated", adding that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken serious note of it.
PTI LAL BNM BNM.
- READ MORE ON:
- Satna
- Mohit Saxena
- BJP
- Madhya Pradesh
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- VD Sharma
ALSO READ
BJP stages protests for reopening of temples in Maha
UP Rajya Sabha polls: Nomination papers of BJP leader Syed Zafar filed
Cong writes to Facebook CEO again over allegations of 'bias' in favour of ruling BJP
BJP has hold over WhatsApp: Rahul Gandhi
Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat tests positive for COVID-19