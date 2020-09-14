Left Menu
Prashant Bhushan to submit Re 1 fine in contempt case today

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was held guilty of contempt of court by the Supreme Court over two of his tweets and fined Re 1, on Monday said that he will submit the fine in the registry today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:08 IST
Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was held guilty of contempt of court by the Supreme Court over two of his tweets and fined Re 1, on Monday said that he will submit the fine in the registry today. "Today, I am going to submit the Re 1 fine imposed on me in the contempt of court case. I am going to take a Re 1 draft and submit it to the registry. The amount for this draft has been collected and sent to me from several movements across the country," Bhushan told reporters.

Earlier, Bhushan was convicted and a fine of Re 1 was imposed on him by the Supreme Court in connection with a suo motu criminal contempt of court case over two of his tweets. "A campaign, Re 1 everyone, has been started to make a truth fund. The money from this fund will be used to help those who are being harassed for criticising the government," he said.

One of the tweets, posted on June 29, was related to his post on a picture of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on a high-end bike. In his second tweet, Bhushan had expressed his opinion on the role of the last four CJIs amid the state of affairs in the country. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is also hearing another contempt of court case against Bhushan for his interview to a magazine in 2009 in which he was quoted as saying that half of the 16 former Chief Justices of India (CJIs) were corrupt. (ANI)

