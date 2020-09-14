Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmiri Pandit organisations observe Martyr's day

The Kashmiri Pandits have been observing 'Balidan Divas' (Martyr's day) since 1990 to pay homage to the community members and security forces who laid down their lives fighting terrorism in the Union Territory. Several organisations including the Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS), the Panun Kashmir, the All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC), the All Party Kashmiri Pandit Conference (APMCC) and the All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) observed Martyr's day in Jammu and Delhi.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:25 IST
Kashmiri Pandit organisations observe Martyr's day
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Several organisations of Kashmiri Pandits observed Martyr's day here and in Delhi on Monday, demanding their rehabilitation in the Valley and setting up of a panel to probe the "genocide" the community was allegedly subjected to. The Kashmiri Pandits have been observing 'Balidan Divas' (Martyr's day) since 1990 to pay homage to the community members and security forces who laid down their lives fighting terrorism in the Union Territory.

Several organisations including the Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS), the Panun Kashmir, the All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC), the All Party Kashmiri Pandit Conference (APMCC) and the All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) observed Martyr's day in Jammu and Delhi. YAIKS activists, led by president R K Bhat, put up pictures of slain community members on a wall near the Raj Bhawan here, raised slogans and offered floral tributes.

"Today, we are paying tributes to Kashmiri Pandit members who were killed brutally by the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. They killed the cream of this community in the initial phase of terrorism in 1990. They threatened people to leave or be killed," Bhat told reporters. APMCC president Vinood Pandit claimed the government has "failed" to return and rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

The All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) and its affiliated units in the country and abroad paid rich tributes to slain members of the community through a webinar.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese Cabinet formation hits snags amid disagreements

Lebanese officials held 11th-hour negotiations on Monday over the formation of a new government for the crisis-hit country, a process which hit snags over the weekend despite a looming deadline to deliver on a promise made to French Preside...

Bahraini, Israeli defence ministers hold first phone call

The defence ministers of Bahrain and Israel held their first publicly acknowledged phone call on Monday since their countries agreed to normalise ties.Bahraini state news agency BNA and a spokeswoman for Israels defence ministry said Bahrai...

"Cyberspace, physical space convergence will be new tech"

The convergence of cyberspace and physical space will be the upcoming technology which would have a huge impact on sectors, including the economy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. The government is eager t...

U.S. confirms it will unveil Daimler diesel emissions cheating settlement

Daimler AG is set to pay an 875 million civil penalty for violating U.S. clean air laws as part of a 1.5 billion settlement with U.S. and California regulators over excess diesel emissions in passenger vehicles and vans, two people briefed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020