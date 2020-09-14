NC MPs demand discussion on J-K situation in Parliament

Left Menu
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:53 IST
National Conference MPs on Monday sought a discussion in Parliament on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir, citing the "unprecedented situation" in the Union Territory in the wake of the "unilateral, unconstitutional and undemocratic rescinding" of Articles 370 and 35A. The party's Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha -- Farooq Abdullah, Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi -- claimed that post August 5, 2019, there has been a "surge" in the incidents of violence and skirmishes on the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control almost on daily basis.

"The Government of India's (GOI) August 5, 2019 decision of shearing the erstwhile state of J-K of its constitutional position and its division and downgrading into two Union territories has resulted in an unprecedented situation in the entire region. They asserted that the measures taken by GOI, besides giving a lie to the sovereign commitments of the country to the people of J-K, have pushed the entire region into a precarious situation," a statement issued by the NC said. The NC MPs in the Lok Sabha said there has been no thaw in violence-related incidents inside J-K.

"So far, the situation in the entire region has brought to front our valid apprehensions; the promised development, creation of jobs is still not perceptible on the ground," the statement said. "On the contrary, the industries, handicrafts, tourism, and other vital sectors of the entire region are reeling under huge losses. The MPs also said the measures undertaken on 5th of August last year have failed to bring promised dividends and that the situation is converse to what was promised by the ruling dispensation in the Parliament. Hundreds are languishing in jails far away from their homes," it added.

The MPs said the gags and curbs on the internet continue to hamper students' access to the digital world. "The matter is of urgent nature and calls for immediate discussion," they demanded.

