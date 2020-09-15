Israel normalisation protects Bahrain's interests, says interior minister

Israel normalisation protects Bahrain's interests, says interior ministerReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-09-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 00:45 IST
Bahrain's interior minister said on Monday that normalising ties with Israel protects Bahrain's interests and strengthens its strategic partnership with the United States, amid an ongoing threat from Iran.
"It is not an abandonment of the Palestinian cause ... it is to strengthen Bahrainis' security and their economic stability," minister Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa said in a statement.
