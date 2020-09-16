Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian government lawyer names China in interference investigation

Australia's foreign interference law criminalised harmful or covert conduct by foreign principals who seek to interfere in the country's democratic processes to support their own intelligence activities or prejudice Australia's national security, the court document said. On Wednesday, the Chinese consulate general in Sydney responded angrily to an Australian Broadcasting Corp report that said one of its officials was also named in the search warrants.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:21 IST
Australian government lawyer names China in interference investigation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia has formally named China in a court document as the foreign state under investigation by police in the nation's first foreign interference investigation.

A document lodged in the High Court on September 1 by the Australian Government Solicitor is the first official acknowledgement that the ongoing investigation into an alleged plot to influence an Australian politician centred on China. The Australian Federal Police and the Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation have refused to comment on whether a raid on the offices of a New South Wales state politician and his staffer on June 26 was related to China, although it was widely believed to be.

The court filing states the search warrant used by police "expressly identifies the foreign principal as the"Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC)"." John Zhang，who worked for NSW Labor politician Shaoquett Moselmane, has asked the High Court to quash the search warrants used to search his home, business and Moselmane's parliament office.

The government's defence document, signed off by Australia's Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue, was lodged with the court the day after the government warned Australian journalists working in China to leave for safety reasons. In the government's response on September 1, the government solicitor states there is "no doubt that the suspected offences related to the plaintiff's dealings with the Hon Shaoquett Moselmane MLC, allegedly on behalf of the People's Republic of China (PRC), from about 1 July 2019 to about 25 June 2020, in order to advance the interests and policy goals of the PRC".

The Chinese government has said ASIO also searched four Chinese journalists in Australia in June. Australia's foreign interference law criminalised harmful or covert conduct by foreign principals who seek to interfere in the country's democratic processes to support their own intelligence activities or prejudice Australia's national security, the court document said.

On Wednesday, the Chinese consulate general in Sydney responded angrily to an Australian Broadcasting Corp report that said one of its officials was also named in the search warrants. "The accusations that the Consulate General and its official engaged in infiltration activities are totally baseless and nothing but vicious slanders," the statement said.

An AFP spokeswoman said "the investigation remains ongoing".

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Former MLA Ghandat joins NCP

Former Maharashtra MLA Sitaram Ghandat joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP here on Wednesday. Ghadat, who won the 2009 state Assembly election as an Independent from Gangakhed in Parabhani district, was welcomed into the NCP by senior party lea...

All three farm sector bills brought by Modi govt far-sighted, will boost agricultural production: Nadda

The three bills related to agriculture introduced by the Modi government in Parliament will boost production and help farmers get better prices for the produce, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday. Underlining that farmers are at the ...

Telangana: Police officer accidentally shoots self during combing operation, dies

In a bizarre incident, a Reserved Sub-Inspector of Police RSI died on Wednesday after he accidentally shot himself during a combing operation in Kothagudem district of Telangana. The Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt informed the media he...

Ravva oil field case: SC upholds foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta, Videocon

In a big setback for the Central government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta and Videocon for the development of the Ravva oil and gas fields off the coast of Andhra Pradesh between 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020