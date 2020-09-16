Multi-layered security approach adopted for security, safety of Census data: Nityanand Rai

The Centre has adopted a multi-layered security approach for security and safety of the Census data, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said here on Wednesday. Rai, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, replying to a written query posted by MP Pratap Singh Bajwa, said the data collection will be carried out by enumerators appointed by state and Union Territory (UT) governments on the registered devices, which will store data in encrypted form, during transmission and at servers.

"The services of system integrators have been hired for developing the mobile apps, management of census portal and related activities," Rai informed the Rajya Sabha. The MoS Home also said the first phase of Census operations had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown was imposed during the last week of March. The Monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till October 1. (ANI)