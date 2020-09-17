Om Birla, Piyush Goyal wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday, applaud his dedication and service to nation

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Birla said that the Prime Minister's commitment to service of masses has motivated others to work harder for the betterment of humanity and service of the country.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on his birthday. Your life dedicated to fulfiling the pledge of service motivates all to work for the betterment of humanity and serving the country. I pray to God for your healthy and long life," Birla tweeted (roughly translated in English). Similarly, Goyal also extended his wishes to the Prime Minister on the occasion and said that work done by him, especially during the COVID-19 crisis phase, showed his far-sightedness.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is committed to the service of the country and has made India prestigious as a global power. Even during this COVID phase, the work done by you in making the country Atmanirbhar shows your far-sightedness," Goyal said. The Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry further said that India would definitely become a "Vishwa Guru" (global leader) through the various attributes of its leader Prime Minister Modi, which include being an "able administration, decision-making capacity, leadership ability and taking everyone along."

"I pray to God that you have a long life, and may your thoughts, experience and words always motivate us," he added. The BJP has organised a "Seva Saptah" from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the PM's birthday.

The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. (ANI)