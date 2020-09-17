Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU shouldn't "fall into trap" by ending Brexit talks now, France says

Asked in parliament whether the EU should stop talks on the trade deal immediately, the French minister, Clement Beaune, said: "At this stage, we're right to continue to discuss with the British." "Some on the other side of the Channel could be trying to push us into making mistakes," Beaune told lawmakers.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:48 IST
EU shouldn't "fall into trap" by ending Brexit talks now, France says

The EU is right to continue talking to Britain for now, and should not overreact to British tactics that could be aimed at pushing Brussels to break off negotiations over a Brexit trade deal, France's European affairs minister said on Thursday. The British government won initial approval in parliament this week for a bill that would give ministers the power to breach the Brexit divorce treaty agreed last year.

The EU has demanded Britain scrap those parts of the bill by the end of September, and said that if not, there will be no trade deal at the end of the year when a transition period expires and Britain leaves the bloc's orbit. Asked in parliament whether the EU should stop talks on the trade deal immediately, the French minister, Clement Beaune, said: "At this stage, we're right to continue to discuss with the British."

"Some on the other side of the Channel could be trying to push us into making mistakes," Beaune told lawmakers. "Then they will say: 'it's the Europeans who don't want a deal, we in Britain have made our best efforts'." He added: "We shouldn't fall into the trap".

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition MPs protest at Parliament premises demanding GST payments to states

Holding posters and banners, MPs of several opposition parties protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises on Thursday, demanding Goods and Services Tax GST payments to states.The protesting MPs raised the slo...

Navalny team says nerve agent was found on hotel room water bottle

The nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport as first thought, his t...

Andhra CM wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Taking to Twitter, he said, Wishing our Honble PM Sri narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May God bless him with...

ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli stays on top, Bairstow moves into top ten

Englands opening batsman Jonny Bairstow has moved up the ladder to join the top ten of the ICC ODI batsmen rankings while India skipper Virat Kohli continues to be on top. Bairstow topped the recently concluded ODI series against Australia ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020