Anarchy prevailed in country, big change during PM Modi's tenure: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday, saying anarchy prevailed in the country before he took charge and there has been a big change during his tenure. Adityanath was speaking at an event at the Gorakhnath temple's old age home where he distributed artificial limbs to differently-abled people to mark the prime minister's birthday.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:36 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday, saying anarchy prevailed in the country before he took charge and there has been a big change during his tenure. Adityanath was speaking at an event at the Gorakhnath temple's old age home where he distributed artificial limbs to differently-abled people to mark the prime minister's birthday. He also distributed 40 tricycles, six wheelchairs, 20 smart canes and 25 hearing aids.

"The country has experienced a big change in the last six years due to the proficient and far-sighted leadership of PM Modi. Almost all the developed countries admire our prime minister," the chief minister said. "When he took charge, there was anarchy, mismanagement, distrust and insecurity in the country. PM Modi, with his able leadership, brought the development of the country on track," he said.

"Poor people are getting benefits of the 'PM Awas (Yojana)' along with free power connection and toilets. Benefits of welfare schemes like 'Ujjawala' and 'Kanya Saubhagya' are also reaching the people. The government is putting in efforts to extend the benefits of all schemes to the last man," he said. Adityanath also credited Modi with teaching a lesson to the country's enemies.

"Under his leadership the country taught lessons to enemies, hitting them inside their territory," he said. He lauded the prime minister for skilfully handling the coronavirus pandemic and said a financial package provided by him offered new employment opportunities to those who lost their jobs during the crisis.

