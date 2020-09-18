Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peru president to face impeachment vote after top court denies delay request

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 00:17 IST
Peru president to face impeachment vote after top court denies delay request

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra will face an impeachment hearing on Friday after the country's constitutional court on Thursday rejected his appeal to delay congressional efforts to remove him from his post.

The court´s president, Marianella Ledesma, told local radio RPP that judges had voted by five to two to reject an urgent petition by Vizcarra asking that Congress suspend a debate on whether to impeach him for "moral incapacity." The court however admitted - by six to one votes - another lawsuit lodged by the president to determine whether Congress exceeded its powers by seeking to impeach him, starting a process that could take up to two months to reach a conclusion.

This means that on Friday, Vizcarra or his lawyer must face Congress, where he has no party representation, at a time when the copper-rich Andean nation is in the midst of an economic recession and one of the worst outbreaks of the coronavirus. Lawmakers voted last week to impeach Vizcarra due to "moral incapacity" in a case involving the alleged irregular hiring of a little-known singer named Richard Cisneros, also known as "Richard Swing." Cisneros was awarded government contracts worth around $49,500 for motivational talks, which some lawmakers allege resulted from Vizcarra's influence. The scandal broke after leaked audio recordings were shared in Congress by opposition lawmakers of Vizcarra discussing meetings with the singer. Some lawmakers alleged the recordings showed him trying to downplay his ties to the performer. He has rejected the claims as "without any foundation."

Ledesma said the court had rejected Vizcarra´s argument for its urgent intervention in part because the likelihood of the impeachment motion´s success looked increasingly slim. "In light of the statements made by the main leaders and congressional benches that they will not support the (motion) the risk of this happening has weakened," she said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

IDEA 2020: Samsung wins ‘Best-in-Show’ and 47 other awards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

More Iranian nationals charged in US with hacking crimes

For the third straight day, federal prosecutors have announced criminal charges accusing Iranian nationals with conducting cyberattacks in the US, with the charges this time targeting a member of Irans elite Revolutionary Guard. The most re...

Delhi Master Plan 2041: DDA holds online meet with residents of plotted housing colonies

Seeking to engage the public and stakeholder groups in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi MPD 2041, a meeting was held on Thursday between DDA officials and several residents and representatives of resident welfare associations RWA...

Man of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame denied bail in terrorism case

A Rwandan court on Thursday denied bail to Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film Hotel Rwanda, saying the terrorism and other charges against him are serious and he should remain in detention for another 30 days. Rusesabagina, a ...

Bharat Darshan Park to be completed by December: South Delhi mayor

The work on Bharat Darshan Park -- mega park in the city which will have replicas of various monuments built from scrap material -- is likely to be completed in the next three months, South Delhi Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh said on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020