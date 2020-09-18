Federal prosecutors file new charges against associate of Trump backer Rudy Giuliani

Federal prosecutors file new charges against associate of Trump backer Rudy GiulianiReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 02:12 IST
Federal prosecutors said on Thursday they had filed additional charges against Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was already facing campaign-finance related charges.
Prosecutors said they had now charged Parnas and an associate, David Correia, with conspiring to defraud investors in an insurance company they operated. Prosecutors said a superseding indictment also includes fresh campaign finance law violations.
