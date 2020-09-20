Left Menu
UP cop suspended for 'misbehaving' with BJP worker during vehicle checking

An argument broke out between Mittal and the policeman after which the BJP worker was taken to the Banna Devi police station, where a large crowd gathered and caused a rumpus. Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said on on Sunday that the police constable has been suspended and an enquiry ordered against an inspector on the charges of allegedly misbehaving with a youth during checking of vehicles.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:51 IST
A police constable has been suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a BJP worker during checking of vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, officials said on Sunday. The policeman, deployed at the Masoodabad crossing for vehicle checking, had on Saturday asked for documents from Tanishk Mittal, a booth committee president in the city BJP committee, they said.

According to Circle Officer Raghvender Singh, Mittal was found not found in possession of valid documents of the vehicle during checking. An argument broke out between Mittal and the policeman after which the BJP worker was taken to the Banna Devi police station, where a large crowd gathered and caused a rumpus.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said on on Sunday that the police constable has been suspended and an enquiry ordered against an inspector on the charges of allegedly misbehaving with a youth during checking of vehicles. City BJP MLA Sanjeev Raja, who came in support of Mittal, said the party worker explained to the policemen that he had forgotten to carry documents and would get them from his house, but they started "misbehaving" with him.

They are empowered to check traffic law violations, but this does not give them the right to harass responsible citizens and the common public, Raja said. "If the SSP cannot discipline his force, our party knows how to tackle such errant policemen," the MLA had told reporters on Saturday.

