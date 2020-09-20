Democracy ashamed of way govt issued 'death warrant' against farmers: Rahul Gandhi on farm bills
Slamming the agriculture bills passed by Rajya Sabha on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the democracy is ashamed of the way these bills have been passed.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 19:46 IST
Slamming the agriculture bills passed by Rajya Sabha on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the democracy is ashamed of the way these bills have been passed. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote (roughly translated from Hindi), "The farmer who grows gold from the earth, Modi government's pride is making that farmer cry tears of blood. Democracy is ashamed of the way this government issued a death warrant against farmers by passing these bills in Rajya Sabha."
Earlier today, Opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two farm bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over. The motion, signed by around 100 members has been submitted in the notice office of the Parliament as the secretary-general was not present.
This came after The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill passed by Rajya Sabha today amid protest from Opposition parties. The two bills have already been passed the Lok Sabha.
