PM Modi to address convocation of IIT, Guwahati through video-conferencing tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati through video-conferencing on September 22.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati through video-conferencing on September 22. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall address the convocation of IIT, Guwahati through video-conferencing at 12 Noon, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Monday.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre and other dignitaries are also expected to participate in the event. According to the statement, as many as 1,803 students including 687 B Tech and 637 M Tech students will be obtaining degrees tomorrow. (ANI)
