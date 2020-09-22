Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to announce SC pick by this week

US President Donald Trump has said that he will announce this week his nominee to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 09:10 IST
Trump to announce SC pick by this week

US President Donald Trump has said that he will announce this week his nominee to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg, 87, died on Friday. This would be Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee in his first term. Unlike India where Supreme Court judges have a retirement age, judges to the US Supreme Court are appointed for life. The president has already said that he will nominate a woman for the position.

“I would say (announce) on Friday or Saturday I will be announcing the pick. Five women are being looked at and vetted very carefully, and we will make a decision probably Friday or Saturday,” Trump told reporters at the White House. Hours later, addressing an election rally, Trump took an impromptu poll from thousands of his supporters, who overwhelmingly endorsed his decision to nominate a woman for the US Supreme Court. "It will be a woman and we're looking forward to it. And it's a big day for our country. It's a big day for you. It's a big day for Ohio. So, I think it'll be great,” Trump told cheering supporters.

At the White House, Trump told reporters that he may meet Barbara Lagoa while he is in Miami on Friday raising speculation that the Cuban-American lawyer could be the president's nominee. “I’m getting a lot of phone calls from a lot of people. She (Lagoa) has a lot of support. I don’t know her, but I hear she is outstanding,” Trump said.

Trump is also considering Amy Coney Barrett. He has nominated both Lagoa and Barrett to serve in their current positions on the federal appellate bench. Responding to a question, Trump said he would much rather have a vote before the election because there's a lot of work to be done.

"I would much rather have it and we have plenty of time to do it. I mean there's really a lot of time so let's say I make the announcement on Saturday there's a great deal of time before the election,” he said. The presidential election is on November 3. “I think it sends a good signal and I'm just doing my constitutional obligation. I have an obligation to do this so I would rather see it before the election,” he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tour de France team under investigation over alleged doping

French judicial authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into suspected doping during the Tour de France targeting the Arkea-Samsic team, the French outfit confirmed. Following reports in the French press that two persons close t...

Members engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten Chair, defied every norm and convention of House: RS dy chairman.

Members engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten Chair, defied every norm and convention of House RS dy chairman....

Pompeo welcomes rejection of China's 'unlawful' maritime claims in South China Sea at UN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday welcomed the rejection of Chinas maritime claims in the South China Sea at the United Nations by the United Kingdom, Germany and France. He said that China must abide by all international norms.We...

Ibrahimović scores twice as Milan beats Bologna 2-0

Zlatan Ibrahimovi scored twice to help AC Milan beat Bologna 2-0 in Serie A and keep the Rossoneri optimism alive at the start of the new season. Ibrahimovi broke the deadlock 10 minutes from halftime with a powerful header on a Theo Hernnd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020