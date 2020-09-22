At U.N., China's Xi says no intention to fight 'a cold war or hot one' with any country

At U.N., China's Xi says no intention to fight 'a cold war or hot one' with any countryReuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:33 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that Beijing has "no intention to fight either a cold war or a hot one with any country," as tensions grow between China and the United States.
"We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation. We will not seek to develop only ourselves or engage in zero sum game," Xi said in a pre-recorded vide statement to the virtual annual gathering of world leaders during the coronavirus pandemic.
- READ MORE ON:
- Xi Jinping
- Chinese
- United Nations General Assembly
- Beijing
- United States
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment from horse antibodies; Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully and more
China says can cooperate with U.S. journalists if Chinese media treated fairly in U.S.
Brakes of 100 Chinese faulty train compartments in Sri Lanka to be replaced: Govt
Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial COVID and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully
Comments attributed to NSA Ajit Doval in Chinese state media are false: MEA