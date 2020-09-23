CICA foreign ministers to hold video conference on Thursday
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that Wang will hold in-depth discussions with the heads of delegations from other member states on the joint fight against COVID-19, international and regional situations, as well as CICA cooperation in various fields. India, Russia, Iran and Pakistan besides several other countries are part of the 27-member grouping.
CICA is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia..
