CICA foreign ministers to hold video conference on Thursday

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the 27-member Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will take place on Thursday. Chinese Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the virtual meeting of CICA foreign ministers.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that Wang will hold in-depth discussions with the heads of delegations from other member states on the joint fight against COVID-19, international and regional situations, as well as CICA cooperation in various fields. India, Russia, Iran and Pakistan besides several other countries are part of the 27-member grouping.

CICA is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia..