Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry: PM Modi at COVID-19 review meet

Only 60 districts in seven states of the country are a cause of worry, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while chairing a COVID-19 review meeting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:52 IST
Only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry: PM Modi at COVID-19 review meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Only 60 districts in seven states of the country are a cause of worry, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while chairing a COVID-19 review meeting. Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven high burden COVID-19 States/Union Territory to review COVID-19 response and management.

The seven high burden COVID-19 States/ UT are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab. During the meeting, the Prime Minister said, "There are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in seven states are a cause of worry. I suggest Chief Ministers hold a virtual conference with people at district/block level for seven days. We have to learn from the best practices from across the states."

As a step to contain the spread of coronavirus cases in these states, Modi suggested increasing the focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging. "We need to increase our focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging," said Modi.

For asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, he said, "Effective messaging is also necessary because most COVID-19 infections are without symptoms. In such a situation, rumours may arise. It might raise doubts in the minds of the people that testing is bad. Some people also make the mistake of underestimating the severity of the infection." He said, "India has ensured the supply of life-saving medicines all over the world even in difficult times. We have to work together to see that the medicines easily reach from one state to another."

Modi has also urged the state government to focus on micro-containment. He has suggested to implement local lockdown of a day or two and accordingly review the situation suitable for their State/Union Territory. Meanwhile, Prime Minister also said that on September 25, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) will be completing two years.

"Within two years, the scheme has benefited over 1.25 crore poor people/patients in the country. I appreciate all the medical staff who has made this a success," said Prime Minister Modi. He said a major decision has been taken on the usage of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). He said the decision has been taken to increase the usage of funds from 35 per cent to 50 per cent."

Prime Minister also emphasised on the wearing facial masks to contain the spread of the virus in public places. "Mask is important to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus," he added.

India's COVID-19 count surged to 56,46,011 on Wednesday, after reporting a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farm bills: Stalin always opposes BJP schemes, says L Murugan

Chennai, Sep 23 PTI DMK president M K Stalin always has the habit of opposing schemes of the BJP government and his announcement of protesting against the Centres farm bills on September 28 is no exception, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan sa...

Mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at U.S. Supreme Court

Mourners quietly filed past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building on Wednesday as the United States began three days of tributes to the liberal icon. Hundreds of peopl...

Indian-origin academic leads criticism of UK’s COVID-19 lockdown approach

A prominent Indian-origin Oxford University academic leads a group of over 30 academics who have expressed their doubts over the UK governments localised and national lockdown approach to tackling a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. ...

BDC member shot dead by militants in J&K

A block development council member was shot dead by militants on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam district, police said.&#160; Bhupinder Singh, a member of the block development council of Khag block in Budgam district, was shot at b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020