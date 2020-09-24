Left Menu
Development News Edition

McCann suspect may face more jail time after EU court ruling

The 43-year-old German, who lived in the Algarve region of Portugal when 3-year-old Madeleine vanished from her bedroom in 2007, had disputed the validity of the European arrest warrant issued by Germany when he was in Italy because it cited a drugs conviction but not the 2005 rape charge. The man challenged the warrant even though Germany had in 2018 obtained Italy's agreement for his extradition to be prosecuted and tried for rape and extortion.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:29 IST
McCann suspect may face more jail time after EU court ruling

A German man whom investigators suspect of murdering British toddler Madeleine McCann and currently jailed for drug dealing may face more prison time after Europe's top court retroactively cleared his extradition to Germany for a rape charge.

There had been concerns that Christian B., who is seeking parole, may disappear once he has served his sentence for drug dealing in a prison in Kiel in the north of Germany. The 43-year-old German, who lived in the Algarve region of Portugal when 3-year-old Madeleine vanished from her bedroom in 2007, had disputed the validity of the European arrest warrant issued by Germany when he was in Italy because it cited a drugs conviction but not the 2005 rape charge.

The man challenged the warrant even though Germany had in 2018 obtained Italy's agreement for his extradition to be prosecuted and tried for rape and extortion. A German court had subsequently sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

The CJEU on Thursday confirmed the procedures for extraditions, which Germany had complied with. "A measure involving deprivation of liberty taken against a person referred to in a first European Arrest Warrant (EAW) on the basis of a prior offence different from the one which justified his surrender under a second EAW is not contrary to EU law if that person's departure from the Member State that issued the first EAW was voluntary," judges said.

"In that context, consent must be given by the executing authorities of the member state which surrendered the prosecuted person on the basis of the second EAW," they said. The case is C-195/20 PPU Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof v XC.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

88 whales rescued from Australia's worst mass beaching

Authorities have rescued 88 pilot whales and are attempting to free 20 others that survived Australias worst mass stranding, as crews prepare to remove 380 decomposing carcasses from the shallows of Tasmania state, officials said Thursday. ...

Film-theatre actor Bhupesh Pandya dies of lung cancer

Film and stage actor Bhupesh Pandya, best known for roles in movies Vicky Donor and Parmanu The Story of Pokhran, has passed away after battling cancer, according to actor and colleague Rajesh Tailang. The National School of Drama NSD gradu...

WRAPUP 1-Business morale brightens in Germany, France despite coronavirus resurgence

Business morale in Germany and France improved for the fifth month in a row in September, boosting hopes that the euro zones two biggest economies had enjoyed a solid recovery from the coronavirus shock suffered in the first half of the yea...

Health Ministry's 'eSanjeevani' digital platform records 3 lakh consultations

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that more than 3 lakh tele-consultations have been completed on eSanjeevani platform.The government further informed that among all the states, Tamil Nadu is leading with the completion of 1.29 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020