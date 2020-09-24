Left Menu
Development News Edition

German bishops set up system for larger sex abuse payments

Victims will be able to apply for payments under the new system starting Jan. 1, the head of the German Bishops' Conference, Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing, said Thursday after conference members signed off at a meeting on the details of a proposal approved in March. The Catholic Church has been shaken in recent years by sex abuse and cover-up scandals in several countries, including Germany, the homeland of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:05 IST
German bishops set up system for larger sex abuse payments
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Catholic Church in Germany is setting up a new system to compensate survivors of sexual abuse by clergy that will provide for payments of up to about 50,000 euros (USD 58,400) to each victim. Victims will be able to apply for payments under the new system starting Jan. 1, the head of the German Bishops' Conference, Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing, said Thursday after conference members signed off at a meeting on the details of a proposal approved in March.

The Catholic Church has been shaken in recent years by sex abuse and cover-up scandals in several countries, including Germany, the homeland of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI. A church-commissioned report in 2018 concluded that at least 3,677 people were abused by clergy in Germany between 1946 and 2014. More than half of the victims were 13 or younger when the abuse took place, and nearly a third of them were altar boys. A top bishop has apologized for the abuse.

Under the previous system in Germany, people could apply for "payments in recognition of suffering." Payments under that system have averaged about 5,000 euros (USD 5,840) since 2011. The new guidelines fall short of a recommendation presented to the bishops by an independent working group last year for payments ranging to up to 400,000 euros (USD 467,000) per person.

A group representing victims, Eckiger Tisch, was unimpressed by the bishops' decision. Its spokesman, Matthias Kratsch, called for last year's recommendation to be made "the basis for talks between people affected and bishops." "After 10 years, the bishops decide to orient themselves toward state law," Kratsch said in a statement. "In doing so, they acknowledge that the so-called 'recognition payment' of up to 5,000 euros in recent years was unjust." The future level of payments will be based on the awards from court judgments and verdicts in comparable cases and oriented toward the "upper region" of those payments, Baetzing said, meaning "a framework of up to 50,000 euros." "These are one-time payments that will be set individually by an independent body for every person affected who makes an application," he added. The payment-setting body will include medical, psychological, legal and educational experts who do not work for the church, the bishop said. Its members are to be appointed by a committee whose majority is from outside the church.

Baetzing said individuals who already received one of those payments will be able to reapply under the new system.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Modi, Rajapaksa to review broad framework of Indo-Lanka ties on Saturday: MEA

The virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of time-tested bilateral ties, th...

Vijayvargiya challenges Mamata to prove farm bills harmful to farmers

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to prove that two farm sector reform bills recently passed by Parliament would harm farmers. The Trinamool Congress turned...

If world handles climate like COVID-19, U.N. chief says: 'I fear the worst'

The United States, China and Russia fought on Thursday during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the coronavirus pandemic after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres had warned the body that if the climate crisis was approached with the sam...

Kapil Mishra files complaint over 'hate campaign' against him

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra lodged a police complaint on Thursday over an alleged hate campaign being run against him. Mishras name has been doing the rounds in connection with the northeast Delhi riots in February. His detractors accused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020