Ivorian men held from Bengaluru for duping Bengal couple of Rs 82 lakh

West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested two Ivorian nationals from Bengaluru on the charge of duping Rs 82 lakh from a couple living in North 24 Parganas district, an official said here. A team of cyber crime sleuths of Bidhannagar Police arrested the two persons belonging to the West African country of Ivory Coast, who had befriended the couple on a social networking site.

Bidhannagar Police launched a probe after the couple lodged a complaint that they had given Rs 82 lakh to one of the men for starting a business, but later understood that they had been cheated. "Detecting his social networking account and finding out the IP address, we located the person in Bengaluru," the official said.

The man and his associate were picked up from Hennur area in Bangalore and several documents and electronic devices were seized from their possession, he said.