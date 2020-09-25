Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj court rejects Hardik's plea for relief in bail condition

The court of additional sessions judge B J Ganatra rejected the plea of state Congress working president Patel seeking a 12-week suspension of the bail condition imposed on him by the same court that requires him to seek its prior permission before leaving the state. The sessions court had imposed the condition while granting him bail in January this year following his arrest for skipping a trial court hearing in a 2015 sedition case.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:45 IST
Guj court rejects Hardik's plea for relief in bail condition

A local court on Friday rejected the application moved by Congress leader Hardik Patel seeking temporary suspension of a bail condition that restricts him from leaving Gujarat. The court of additional sessions judge B J Ganatra rejected the plea of state Congress working president Patel seeking a 12-week suspension of the bail condition imposed on him by the same court that requires him to seek its prior permission before leaving the state.

The sessions court had imposed the condition while granting him bail in January this year following his arrest for skipping a trial court hearing in a 2015 sedition case. In its Friday order, while rejecting Patel's plea, the court said the applicant had failed to present a reasonable ground to seek temporary suspension of the bail condition.

Patel had sought relief on the grounds that he has to frequently leave the state to fulfil his obligation as the working president of the state Congress. The Congress leader also said that he needed to brief his lawyers in the Supreme Court regarding four cases pending before the apex court that are likely to be listed soon.

The court, in its order, observed that most of the political events are taking place through online and virtual mediums due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and hence, Patel's request to allow him to visit outside Gujarat for 12 weeks does not seem reasonable. In light of the COVID-19 situation, there is no ground to accept that a petitioner has to meet his lawyer face to face, nor is there any immediate possibility of the four cases being listed in the apex court as mentioned by Patel in his plea, the court said.

The government had opposed the plea saying he did not present the ground on which to seek relaxation, and also pointed out that the same court had recently rejected his plea seeking cancellation of the same bail condition. The investigating officer in the case, cyber crime police inspector R J Chaudhary, in his application, had said that Patel had breached bail conditions imposed by the Gujarat High Court and trial court on several occasions, and has not informed the police regarding the change in his address, and remained absent from hearing in the sedition case 61 times.

Patel was arrested by the Ahmedabad crime branch in January after he skipped several court proceedings in the sedition case. The crime branch had booked Patel in a sedition case in connection with the violence which broke out in many parts of Gujarat following a rally for Patidar quota here on August 25, 2015.

Patel had led the agitation for quota for the Patidar/Patel community. The Gujarat High Court granted him bail in that case in July 2016.

In November 2018, the trial court framed charges against him and others. Patel joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

PSU banks on-board 1-cr account holders on digital payment modes in a month

The finance ministry on Friday said that public sector banks PSBs have on-boarded about one crore customers on digital payment modes in just one month of the launch of Digital Apnayen campaign. The campaign, aimed at encouraging customers t...

Soccer-Dutch football fans score own goal with pandemic-defying bash

Fans of Dutch soccer team Willem II Tilburg came under fire in the Netherlands for throwing a large party with no regard for social distancing rules to celebrate their teams return to European competition.Pictures taken by fans showed aroun...

Golf-Soderberg withdrawn from Irish Open due to COVID-19 concerns

Swedens Sebastian Soderberg has been withdrawn from the Irish Open ahead of the second round after being notified of a contact who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, the European Tour said on Friday. Soderberg, ranked 176 in the...

S&P affirms India's BBB-minus/A-3 rating with stable outlook, projects GDP growth at 10 pc in FY22

SP Global Ratings on Friday affirmed its BBB-minus long-term and A-3 short-term unsolicited foreign and local currency sovereign ratings on India. The outlook on long-term rating is stable, it said.We expect economic activity in India to be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020