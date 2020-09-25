Left Menu
Youth Congress stages protest in Mangalore against passage of farm bills, Karnataka Land Reforms bill

The Karnataka Youth Congress, under the leadership of Dakshina Kannada district Youth Congress president Mithun Rai protested in Mangalore on Friday against the agriculture sector reform bills passed by Parliament and the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.

ANI | Mangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:56 IST
Karnataka Youth Congress protesting in Mangalore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka Youth Congress, under the leadership of Dakshina Kannada district Youth Congress president Mithun Rai protested in Mangalore on Friday against the agriculture sector reform bills passed by Parliament and the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020. It is to be noted that Congress has been protesting against the Karnataka government and asking for the revocation of the Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 since it was announced.

In August, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to revoke the Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which the state government promulgated in July. In the letter he called the bill an attempt by the Karnataka government to dilute farmers' rights, saying Karnataka state government cabinet had promulgated the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, removing restrictions on non-agriculturists purchasing agriculture lands and doubling the ceiling on land holdings.

However, as per media reports, on September 22, the state government tabled "The Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020" in the assembly, to replace the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2030. The new bill will further ease restrictions on buying agricultural land, and ceiling on the extent of land one can hold. (ANI)

