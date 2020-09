Arrest warrants issued against military members in 2014 disappearance of students: authorities

In Mexico, arrest warrants have been issued for members of the Mexican military who may have participated in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students, the head of the investigation, Omar Gomez, said on Saturday.

The students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College disappeared on September 26 in the state of Guerrero. The remains of only two of the students have been found so far. The case sparked massive protests across Mexico.