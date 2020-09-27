Left Menu
Development News Edition

A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's notable opinions, votes

“The panel has held invalid a statute that would be sustained had it concerned the remains of cats or gerbils.” Last year, the Supreme Court reinstated the fetal remains law, but not the ban on abortions for race, sex and developmental disabilities. GUNS In a dissent in the 2019 gun-rights case of Kanter v.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 11:32 IST
A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's notable opinions, votes

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, has been on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals since 2017. Her short tenure as a judge has led to few noteworthy or controversial opinions. She has, however, signed onto several decisions that are sure to be questioned in a possible confirmation fight.

Here are summaries of some of her notable opinions: ABORTION Barrett has twice joined dissenting opinions asking for decisions blocking laws enacted by abortion opponents to be thrown out and reheard by the full appeals court. Last year, after a three-judge panel blocked an Indiana law that would make it harder for a minor to have an abortion without her parents being notified, Barrett voted to have the case reheard by the full court.

In July, the Supreme Court threw out the panel's ruling and ordered a new look at the case. In 2018, a three-judge panel ruled that Indiana laws requiring that funerals be held for fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage and banning abortions because of the sex, race or developmental disability of a fetus were unconstitutional.

Barrett was among four judges who wanted the full court to weigh in and suggested that the laws, signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence, might be constitutional. Supreme Court abortion decisions "hold that, until a fetus is viable, a woman is entitled to decide whether to bear a child. But there is a difference between 'I don't want a child' and 'I want a child, but only a male' or 'I want only children whose genes predict success in life,'” Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote for the dissenting judges.

Barrett also joined the part of the opinion on the fetal remains law. "Many states have laws that prescribe how animals' remains must be handled,” Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote for the dissenters. “The panel has held invalid a statute that would be sustained had it concerned the remains of cats or gerbils.” Last year, the Supreme Court reinstated the fetal remains law, but not the ban on abortions for race, sex and developmental disabilities.

GUNS In a dissent in the 2019 gun-rights case of Kanter v. Barr, Barrett argued that a conviction for a nonviolent felony — in this case, mail fraud — shouldn't automatically disqualify someone from owning a gun. The two judges in the majority agreed with Trump administration arguments that the defendant, Rickey Kanter, could not own a gun under federal or Wisconsin law because of his criminal conviction.

Barrett used most of her 37-page dissent to lay out the history of gun rules for convicted criminals in the 18th and 19th centuries, consistent with her embrace of interpreting laws and the Constitution according to the meaning they had when they were adopted. Barrett wrote that “while both Wisconsin and the United States have an unquestionably strong interest in protecting the public from gun violence, they have failed to show, by either logic or data that disarming Kanter substantially advances that interest." She said that her colleagues were treating the Second Amendment as a “second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees." Barrett quoted from a 2010 opinion by Justice Samuel Alito that extended gun rights, but the phrase also has been used more recently by Justice Clarence Thomas and other conservatives to complain that the Supreme Court has shied away from recognizing gun rights.

CAMPUS SEXUAL ASSAULT Barrett wrote a unanimous three-judge panel decision in 2019 making it easier for men alleged to have committed sexual assaults on campus to challenge the proceedings against them. The case involved allegations by a female student at Purdue University that her boyfriend had sexually assaulted her. The students were identified in court documents as John and Jane Doe.

John Doe sued in federal court claiming sex discrimination after Purdue suspended him for a year and took away his Navy ROTC scholarship. Barrett concluded Purdue's process was unfair and allowed his lawsuit to continue. "The case against him boiled down to a 'he said/she said' — Purdue had to decide whether to believe John or Jane," Barrett wrote.

The judge criticized the university official who ended up siding with the female student. “Her basis for believing Jane is perplexing, given that she never talked to Jane. Indeed, Jane did not even submit a statement in her own words,” Barrett wrote.

IMMIGRATION Barrett was in dissent in June when her two colleagues on a 7th circuit panel put on hold, just in Chicago, the Trump administration policy that could jeopardize permanent resident status for immigrants who use food stamps, Medicaid and housing vouchers. Under the new policy, immigration officials can deny green cards to legal immigrants over their use of public benefits.

ACCESS TO A LAWYER Barrett dissented in the case of a Wisconsin man who admitted that he fatally shot his wife seven times but argued that he had been provoked, making his crime second-degree homicide instead of first-degree homicide, which carries a higher penalty. A federal judge reviewed the provoking claim in a pretrial hearing without prosecutors present and without allowing the lawyer of defendant Scott Schmidt to speak.

The judge rejected Schmidt's claim of provocation, and he was convicted of first-degree homicide and sentenced to life in prison. However, a 7th Circuit panel overturned that decision, saying that Schmidt had been denied his Sixth Amendment right to counsel.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers playing major role in building Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM

Lauding farmers for strengthening the countrys agriculture sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the farm sector is playing a major role in efforts to build a self-reliant India. He also said if the essence of Mahatma Gandhis ...

TCS opens National Qualifier Test to corporates for recruiting freshers

Tata Consultancy Services has opened its National Qualifier Test NQT to corporates to help them in their fresher recruitment programmes, and the IT major has received interest from various companies for being a part of the initiative. Till ...

Basil Eidenbenz to play Eskel in 'The Witcher' in S2 after Thue Ersted Rasmussen's exit

Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz, best known for his roles in the UK series Victoria and The Athena, is stepping in to play Eskel in the second season of the Netflix series The Witcher after Thue Ersted Rasmussen left the show. Danish actor Rasm...

Had we followed Mahatma Gandhi's economic philosophy, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign would not have been needed today: PM.

Had we followed Mahatma Gandhis economic philosophy, Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign would not have been needed today PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020