Enraged over barking, MP farmer shoots dead dog in Indore

A farmer was arrested on Monday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly shooting dead a dog after getting enraged over its continuous barking, police said. Pankaj Shukla said the dog used to bark near his home and had also bitten several people, though he could not give names or any other details of such incidents, Banganga police station in charge Rajendra Soni said.

On the basis of a complaint from Priyanshu Jain, local unit president of NGO People for Animals, Shukla was arrested under relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC, he said. "Shukla used his licenced gun to shoot the animal on Saturday, and the firearm and two empty cartridges have been recovered. We are writing to the district administration to cancel Shukla's gun licence," Soni said.