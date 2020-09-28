Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyer: Russian suspect denies involvement in downing MH17

Sabine ten Doesschate, one of the Dutch lawyers representing Russian suspect Oleg Pulatov, told judges that he insists he had nothing to do with the downing of the Boeing 777 jet and murder of all 298 passengers and crew on board the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur flight on July 17, 2014. Prosecutors say the plane was shot down by a Buk missile fired from territory in conflict-hit Ukraine controlled by pro-Russia rebels.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:06 IST
Lawyer: Russian suspect denies involvement in downing MH17
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

One of the suspects charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 denies any involvement and wants to speak in court to explain his version of events, his lawyer said Monday as the trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian resumed in a Dutch courtroom. Sabine ten Doesschate, one of the Dutch lawyers representing Russian suspect Oleg Pulatov, told judges that he insists he had nothing to do with the downing of the Boeing 777 jet and murder of all 298 passengers and crew on board the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur flight on July 17, 2014.

Prosecutors say the plane was shot down by a Buk missile fired from territory in conflict-hit Ukraine controlled by pro-Russia rebels. They alleged the missile was trucked into Ukraine from a Russian base and the launcher was sent back after the plane was shot down. "Our client has told us that he was not engaged in ordering, guarding, transporting and hiding of a Buk missile ... instructing the crew thereof, firing or ordering to fire a Buk missile and/or downing MH17," Ten Doesschate said.

She added that Pulatov "does not have personal knowledge of how and why MH17 was downed. So our client does not know what did indeed happen. What he does know is that he observed no Buk missile and that he and the ones under his command were not engaged in a Buk missile at or about July 17, 2014." She added that Pulatov wants to address the court in person, but that the defense team advised him against traveling to the Netherlands as it would lead to his arrest and being placed in pretrial detention. "Together with our client, we will try to establish a time and manner in which he can tell his story," Ten Doesschate said.

She told judges that defense discussions with Pulatov mean that his lawyers will submit in writing new requests for investigations which can be discussed in court in November. Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said he was "unpleasantly surprised" by the delay — the defense investigation requests had been expected to be discussed at Monday's hearing. He halted the hearing to discuss the next steps with his fellow judges, before adjourning the case until Nov. 3.

After a years-long international investigation, prosecutors last year named four suspects in the downing of flight MH17: Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. None of them has appeared for the trial, which started in March and is still at a preliminary stage. Only Pulatov is represented at the trial by lawyers.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Retired civil servants issue statement in support of farm sector laws

A group of former public servants on Monday lent its support to the farm reform laws enacted by the Centre government and condemned the surreptitious practices of vested interests which it claimed were misleading and misguiding the farmers ...

Need to ensure countries take their obligations seriously to combat climate change: India

India on Monday underscored the need to ensure that the nations take their obligations seriously to combat the climate change with the urgency it deserves. Indias Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said India was do...

61 pc rural, 46 pc urban consumers in Rajasthan unaware of health harms of trans fats: CUTS Survey

Over 60 per cent of rural and 46 per cent of urban consumers in Rajasthan are unaware of adverse health impact of trans fats, according to a survey done by CUTS International. A sample survey was carried out in rural and urban areas of 1...

After stormy meet, AIADMK says "CM pick will be announced on Oct 7"

The AIADMKs executive committee meet here on Monday turned out to be stormy with the leadership question casting a shadow as the party deliberated the Chief Ministers face for the Assembly elections next year. After a five-hour long meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020