New Acts will make farmers slaves of corporates: Andhra Congress submits memo to governor
Alleging that the new farm Acts will make farmers slaves of corporates, the Andhra Pradesh Congress protested near Raj Bhawan and submitted a representation to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Tuesday.ANI | Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:32 IST
Alleging that the new farm Acts will make farmers slaves of corporates, the Andhra Pradesh Congress protested near Raj Bhawan and submitted a representation to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Tuesday. The Congress workers had earlier planned a rally from the party office here to Raj Bhawan. As police did not give them permission, they protested near the Raj Bhawan itself and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.
State party president Sake Sailajanath, while addressing the media after meeting with the governor, said they appealed to the Harichandan to bring to the notice of the President the evil impacts of these Acts. "The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, will make farmers slaves of the corporates. The concept of minimum support price will vanish. Market committees will be shut down. These developments will affect farmers adversely." He alleged the ruling YSR Congress has surrendered to the BJP. "That's why they supported these Bills in Parliament. We want the BJP and YSRCP to withdraw the anti-farmer decisions."
Senior Congress leader J D Seelam added the discussions on the Farm Bills in the Parliament were completely one-sided."
