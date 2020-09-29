TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 1800

Left Menu
By Aditi Khanna FGN25 CHINA-QUAD China criticises forthcoming Quad Foreign Ministers meet in Japan Beijing: China on Tuesday criticised the forthcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of India, Australia, Japan and the US in Tokyo, saying it is opposed to the formation of "exclusive clique" harming third party's interests.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:00 IST
FGN30 PAK-SHAHBAZ Pak's Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif remanded in NAB custody for 14 days Lahore: Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition and PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif was on Tuesday sent on a 14-day physical remand by an accountability court in assets beyond means and money laundering case, a day after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here. By M Zulqernain FGN29 VIRUS-CHINA-VACCINE China ropes in more countries for its COVID-19 vaccine trials Beijing: China has roped in more than a dozen countries to conduct the final phase trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccines, as it looks to stay ahead in the international race to immunise global population as part of its charm offensive to gain goodwill. By K J M Varma FGN28 UK-INDIAN-TRADE-PANEL Indian-origin academic Swati Dhingra on UK's new expert trade panel London: A London-based Indian-origin economics professor has been appointed to a new expert panel set up by the UK government to advise on the use of "cutting-edge" trade models and techniques as it moves towards clinching post-Brexit Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with countries. By Aditi Khanna FGN25 CHINA-QUAD China criticises forthcoming Quad Foreign Ministers meet in Japan Beijing: China on Tuesday criticised the forthcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of India, Australia, Japan and the US in Tokyo, saying it is opposed to the formation of "exclusive clique" harming third party's interests. By K J M Varma FGN8 US-JASWANTSINGH-CONDOLENCES US condoles death of Jaswant Singh; hails his role for strengthening of Indo-US partnership Washington: The US has condoled the death of former union minister Jaswant Singh, saying he would be remembered for his lasting contribution towards strengthening the Indo-US partnership. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 TRUMP-BIDEN-DEBATE Trump, Biden prepare to debate at a time of mounting crises Cleveland (US): In an election year like no other, the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, could be a pivotal moment in a race that has remained stubbornly unchanged in the face of historic tumult.

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO subscribed 2 times on first day of bidding

State-owned defence firm Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders initial public offer IPO was subscribed 2 times on the first day of bidding itself. The IPO to raise Rs 444 crore received bids for 6,39,74,227 shares against 3,05,99,017 units on offer.The...

Israelis protest bill to stifle protests during coronavirus lockdown

Hundreds of Israelis demonstrated outside parliament on Tuesday against a government-backed bill likely to stifle protests near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus home during the current coronavirus lockdown. The proposed law, which the gov...

Health News Roundup: PM Johnson sows confusion as UK tightens COVID curbs;

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.PM Johnson sows confusion as UK tightens COVID curbsBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson corrected himself on Tuesday after appearing uncertain about basic social distancing rules that wi...

Company making forged labels for COVID-19 test kits busted in Noida; one arrested

The Noida Police on Tuesday busted a company manufacturing forged wrappers for COVID-19 test kits and arrested a person, officials said here. Nearly four lakh such labels were recovered from the company located in Sector 7, under the Sector...
