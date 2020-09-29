TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 1800

FGN30 PAK-SHAHBAZ Pak's Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif remanded in NAB custody for 14 days Lahore: Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition and PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif was on Tuesday sent on a 14-day physical remand by an accountability court in assets beyond means and money laundering case, a day after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here. By M Zulqernain FGN29 VIRUS-CHINA-VACCINE China ropes in more countries for its COVID-19 vaccine trials Beijing: China has roped in more than a dozen countries to conduct the final phase trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccines, as it looks to stay ahead in the international race to immunise global population as part of its charm offensive to gain goodwill. By K J M Varma FGN28 UK-INDIAN-TRADE-PANEL Indian-origin academic Swati Dhingra on UK's new expert trade panel London: A London-based Indian-origin economics professor has been appointed to a new expert panel set up by the UK government to advise on the use of "cutting-edge" trade models and techniques as it moves towards clinching post-Brexit Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with countries. By Aditi Khanna FGN25 CHINA-QUAD China criticises forthcoming Quad Foreign Ministers meet in Japan Beijing: China on Tuesday criticised the forthcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of India, Australia, Japan and the US in Tokyo, saying it is opposed to the formation of "exclusive clique" harming third party's interests. By K J M Varma FGN8 US-JASWANTSINGH-CONDOLENCES US condoles death of Jaswant Singh; hails his role for strengthening of Indo-US partnership Washington: The US has condoled the death of former union minister Jaswant Singh, saying he would be remembered for his lasting contribution towards strengthening the Indo-US partnership. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 TRUMP-BIDEN-DEBATE Trump, Biden prepare to debate at a time of mounting crises Cleveland (US): In an election year like no other, the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, could be a pivotal moment in a race that has remained stubbornly unchanged in the face of historic tumult.