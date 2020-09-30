Left Menu
Will take decisions in favour of farmers: Maharashtra Minister

Reacting to the recent farm laws enacted by the Centre, Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil on Tuesday said the State government will take decisions that are in favour of farmers.

Updated: 30-09-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 09:13 IST
Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to the recent farm laws enacted by the Centre, Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil on Tuesday said the State government will take decisions that are in favour of farmers. Addressing the media here Patil said, "The way Centre has the right to make laws same way State can also make laws. Centre has made laws regarding Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) and our leaders have made it clear that we will take decisions which are in favour of farmers. This is not flip flop."

Notably, the Maharashtra Government is facing criticism for its double standards in opposing farm Bills passed by Parliament last week. However, notifications in the lines of recently passed farm Bills were already issued by Maharashtra Government to all its APMCs in the month of August but now the government is opposing the Bills passed with the same provisions as Maharashtra Government. Recently, Maharashtra Congress President and State Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that the Bills passed by Parliament were anti-farmer. "So we are opposing it. Maha Vikas Aghadi will also oppose it and not implement it in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena is also with us. We will sit together and form a strategy," he had said.

The Parliament had passed Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 in the recently concluded monsoon session. (ANI)

