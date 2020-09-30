Maha: Woman found strangled to death in Palghar district

A middle-aged woman was founddead on the roadside at a village on Mumbai-Ahmedabad road inMaharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday

The unidentified woman was found strangled to deathwith a scarf in Kolhe village of Chinchoti, inspector VilasChowgule of Valiv police station said

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and a caseunder section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions ofthe IPC has been registered against unidentified persons,Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.