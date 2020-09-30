Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyprus expects support from EU against Turkey at summit

"Cyprus looks to the EU and its partners for solidarity in action," Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said after a meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya. "Concretely upholding our common values and interests, and implementing our own decisions is of the essence." Cyprus is withholding its consent to European sanctions on Belarus because it wants tougher measures from the bloc on Turkey, which it says is violating its maritime rights.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:22 IST
Cyprus expects support from EU against Turkey at summit
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Christodulides)

Cyprus expects support from its European Union partners against Turkey, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, as a divided bloc was set to meet to discuss possible sanctions on Ankara in a dispute over maritime resources. "Cyprus looks to the EU and its partners for solidarity in action," Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said after a meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya.

"Concretely upholding our common values and interests, and implementing our own decisions is of the essence." Cyprus is withholding its consent to European sanctions on Belarus because it wants tougher measures from the bloc on Turkey, which it says is violating its maritime rights. Greece supports Cyprus's position.

Senior EU diplomats have said the bloc is unlikely to accede to Cyprus' demands after Ankara agreed to talks with Greece in a separate, but related issue. Turkey dispatched two survey vessels to separate areas in the eastern Mediterranean this year, drawing strong protests from both Cyprus and Greece, which say Ankara is operating on their respective continental shelves. Turkey says it's within its rights.

While the vessel close to Greece has been recalled by Turkey to allow for exploratory talks between the two NATO allies, the ship close to Cyprus, the Barbaros Hayrredin Pasa, is still operating south-east of the island. "Unfortunately.. signals of de-escalation have not been extended to Cyprus," Christodoulides said.

Laya said dialogue was needed to resolve the issue, not unilateral action. "(That) is what Spain has been advocating between Greece and Turkey and which Spain advocates between Cyprus and Turkey," she said. Eastern Mediterranean tensions are to be discussed at the summit of EU leaders meeting Oct. 1-2.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Consider surrender of prisoners in phased manner, activist urges Delhi Minister, others

An activist and lawyer has made a representation before Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyender Jain, chairman High Power Committee Justice Hima Kohli, DG Prison Tihar and others suggesting that a mechanism for surrendering of prisoners be conside...

Court dismisses plea challenging order for FIR against real estate promoters in cheating case

A Delhi court has dismissed a petition challenging a magistrate courts order which directed the police to register an FIR against a real estate firm and two of its promoters for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating a flat-buyer in a hou...

Three-member panel to monitor probe into death of Mahoba trader

A three-member committee has been constituted to monitor probe into the death of Mahoba trader Indrakant Tripathi, an official said on Wednesday. The panel has been constituted by K Satyanarain IG, Chirtrakoot Range. Earlier, a special...

Babri verdict: TMC comes out with a guarded response

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday was guarded in its response on the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court in Lucknow and said that those who are not happy with the judgement will get relief i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020