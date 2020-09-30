Top foreign stories at 2030

FGN45 PAK-SHARIF-2NDLD DEPORTATION Pak govt to push for Nawaz Sharif's deportation from UK Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked relevant authorities to take steps to bring back PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London and to ensure that he faces the corruption cases pending against him in the courts, according to a media report on Wednesday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN44 UK-BREXIT-RULES UK begins drive to promote ‘fairer’ post-Brexit rules on hiring foreign workers London: The British government on Wednesday rolled out a new campaign to inform businesses about upgraded rules to hire workers from outside the country, including from India, which will come into force from January 2021 once the UK's Brexit transition period concludes. By Aditi Khanna FGN36 US-PRESIDENTIAL-3RDLD DEBATE Trump, Biden clash over several issues in bitter presidential debate Washington: US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden fiercely clashed over a number of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, racism, economy and climate, during the first presidential debate, marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations. By Lalit K Jha FGN26 US-DEBATE-INDIANS Indian-American supporters of Trump and Biden divided over outcome of first presidential debate Washington: Indian-American supporters of President Donald Trump said the Republican leader “sealed the deal” at the first presidential election debate while the community members supporting his Democratic challenger Joe Biden asserted that the former vice president made a "successful case" to occupy the White House for the next four years. By Lalit K Jha FGN37 BRICS-INDIA-LOAN BRICS' NDB approves loans for Mumbai Metro, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Beijing: The New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS countries has approved USD 241 million loan for Mumbai Metro and USD 500 million for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Project. By K J M Varma FGN13 UN-MALDIVES-INDIA Maldives thanks India for $250 million support amid COVID-19 pandemic United Nations: The Maldives has thanked India for the financial assistance of USD 250 million -- "the single largest financial assistance from a donor" -- to support the island nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. By Yoshita Singh FGN22 US-DEBATE-KAMALA Trump denigrates office of US President: Kamala Harris Washington: US Senator Kamala Harris has criticised President Donald Trump's conduct during the first night of the presidential debates as one that "denigrates the office", as she extended support to the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, saying Joe Biden understands who are important -- the American families. By Lalit K Jha PTI INDIND