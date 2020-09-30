Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top foreign stories at 2030

By Lalit K Jha FGN26 US-DEBATE-INDIANS Indian-American supporters of Trump and Biden divided over outcome of first presidential debate Washington: Indian-American supporters of President Donald Trump said the Republican leader “sealed the deal” at the first presidential election debate while the community members supporting his Democratic challenger Joe Biden asserted that the former vice president made a "successful case" to occupy the White House for the next four years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:33 IST
Top foreign stories at 2030

FGN45 PAK-SHARIF-2NDLD DEPORTATION Pak govt to push for Nawaz Sharif's deportation from UK Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked relevant authorities to take steps to bring back PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London and to ensure that he faces the corruption cases pending against him in the courts, according to a media report on Wednesday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN44 UK-BREXIT-RULES UK begins drive to promote ‘fairer’ post-Brexit rules on hiring foreign workers London: The British government on Wednesday rolled out a new campaign to inform businesses about upgraded rules to hire workers from outside the country, including from India, which will come into force from January 2021 once the UK's Brexit transition period concludes. By Aditi Khanna FGN36 US-PRESIDENTIAL-3RDLD DEBATE Trump, Biden clash over several issues in bitter presidential debate Washington: US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden fiercely clashed over a number of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, racism, economy and climate, during the first presidential debate, marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations. By Lalit K Jha FGN26 US-DEBATE-INDIANS Indian-American supporters of Trump and Biden divided over outcome of first presidential debate Washington: Indian-American supporters of President Donald Trump said the Republican leader “sealed the deal” at the first presidential election debate while the community members supporting his Democratic challenger Joe Biden asserted that the former vice president made a "successful case" to occupy the White House for the next four years. By Lalit K Jha FGN37 BRICS-INDIA-LOAN BRICS' NDB approves loans for Mumbai Metro, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Beijing: The New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS countries has approved USD 241 million loan for Mumbai Metro and USD 500 million for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Project. By K J M Varma FGN13 UN-MALDIVES-INDIA Maldives thanks India for $250 million support amid COVID-19 pandemic United Nations: The Maldives has thanked India for the financial assistance of USD 250 million -- "the single largest financial assistance from a donor" -- to support the island nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. By Yoshita Singh FGN22 US-DEBATE-KAMALA Trump denigrates office of US President: Kamala Harris Washington: US Senator Kamala Harris has criticised President Donald Trump's conduct during the first night of the presidential debates as one that "denigrates the office", as she extended support to the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, saying Joe Biden understands who are important -- the American families. By Lalit K Jha PTI INDIND

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo urges Vatican to condemn human rights abuses in China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the Vatican on Wednesday to join the United States in denouncing violations of religious freedom in China, saying the Catholic Church should be at the forefront in the fight to insist on basic human r...

Govt launches initiative to promote innovation and entrepreneurship amongst SC students

An initiative was launched on Wednesday by the government to promote innovation and entrepreneurship amongst SC students in higher education campuses. The programme named Ambedkar Social Innovation Incubation Mission ASIIM was launched by t...

Govt permits more activities in October; issues new guidelines

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside the containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from...

RBI excludes 6 PSBs from Second Schedule of RBI Act

The RBI has excluded six public sector banks, including OBC and Allahabad Bank, from the Second Schedule of the RBI Act following their merger with other banks. The six banks are Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce OBC, United Bank of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020