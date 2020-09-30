Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ex-FBI Director Comey defends FBI Russia probe in Senate hearing

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:44 IST
UPDATE 1-Ex-FBI Director Comey defends FBI Russia probe in Senate hearing

Former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday defended the bureau's probe of links between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign against attacks by Republican senators over the secret monitoring of a former campaign aide. The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing produced no new disclosures about the FBI investigation, and Democrats accused majority Republicans of politicizing the issue while failing to examine alleged Russian interference in this year's presidential election.

Senate Republicans say the FBI probe of Trump's campaign, later handed off to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, was intended to undermine Trump's candidacy and presidency, and the panel has been examining the roots of the investigation, known as "Crossfire Hurricane." In December, a Justice Department watchdog found evidence of numerous errors but no political bias when the FBI opened the investigation.

Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and other Republicans sought to pin some responsibility on Comey for the errors found in FBI applications for secret court warrants to monitor the communications of Carter Page, who briefly served as a 2016 Trump campaign advisor. "To me this is a stunning failure of the system to work," said Graham, a staunch Trump supporter.

Several Republicans cited the case of a former FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty in August to doctoring a CIA email submitted with an application so that it said that Page was not an agency source, when in fact, he was. "I know nothing about Mr. Clinesmith other than what I've read," Comey said.

While the FBI director was "responsible for everything being done beneath" them, Comey said he was not responsible for ensuring the veracity of certifications he signed accompanying monitoring applications. He said he was "enormously" proud of the FBI's work.

Comey also was questioned over the FBI's reliance in its monitoring applications on a report compiled for the campaign of Trump's Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, by Christopher Steele, a former British spy, alleging that Russia had compromising material on Trump. He said he was unaware at the time that the primary "sub-source" for the so-called Steele Dossier was a suspected Russian agent.

Comey defended the FBI's decision to launch the counter-intelligence investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Among other reasons, he noted that former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was working with a man that U.S. officials deemed a Russian intelligence agent. The Senate Judiciary Committee is one of two Republican-led Senate panels investigating the origins of the Russia probe.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, is leading his own. That committee recently voted to move forward with subpoenas and depositions of dozens of Obama-era officials as part of an inquiry that Democrats say is intended to boost Trump’s re-election campaign. The Mueller probe found that Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 election to boost Trump’s candidacy and that the Trump campaign had numerous contacts with Russians. But Mueller concluded that the evidence did not establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

Uganda: Cabinet approves plan to construct roads linking with Eastern DR Congo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Google unveils latest Pixel phone, rolls out new TV service

Google will try to make a bigger splash in the smartphone market with a cheaper high-end model while it also aims to expand its presence on bigger screens with a new TV service. The products unveiled Wednesday focus on two areas where Googl...

NHRC notice to UP govt, state police chief over gang rape of Dalit woman

The NHRC has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the states police chief in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit women in Hathras district, officials said on Wednesday. The woman, who was battling for her life...

U.S. airline aid hopes fade on signs Republicans, Democrats far apart

Hopes for another 25 billion in airline aid before midnight Wednesday - the deadline for mass furloughs of airline employees - dimmed after Washington leaders said there was still more work to do on a broad coronavirus relief package. Senat...

Huawei CFO lawyers say Trump's comments have tainted U.S. extradition case

Lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a court on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trumps comments on her extradition justified adding an extra allegation to the abuse of process claims during her arrest. The argum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020