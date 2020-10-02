Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands of U.S.-bound migrants cross into Guatemala without authorization

Over 2,000 Central American migrants heading to the United States from Honduras barged past armed Guatemalan security troops at the border on Thursday, as they sought to escape poverty exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 03:59 IST
Thousands of U.S.-bound migrants cross into Guatemala without authorization

Over 2,000 Central American migrants heading to the United States from Honduras barged past armed Guatemalan security troops at the border on Thursday, as they sought to escape poverty exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, caravan members, many wearing face masks, began gathering near the Guatemalan border at 6.30am. By mid-day more than 2,000 migrants had crossed without authorization, said Guatemalan officials, who expressed concern about contagion.

"We're talking about a caravan in the middle of a pandemic. The situation is complicated because they broke the health protocols and we don't know who has entered (the country)," said Guatemala's migration director Guillermo Díaz. One member of the caravan died on Thursday after falling from a trailer in Guatemala and getting trapped under its wheels, the Guatemalan Red Cross reported.

The caravan is the biggest since the coronavirus pandemic hit Central America in March, triggering strict government shutdowns that battered already precarious economies, leading to rises in unemployment and poverty. It is likely to face challenges crossing through Mexico, where President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has deployed the National Guard to the border with Guatemala and dispersed previous caravans under pressure from the United States.

Republican President Donald Trump has made cracking down on unauthorized immigration a key part of his platform, ahead of the U.S. presidential election in a month's time. Members of the caravan said they were fleeing dire conditions in Honduras, which is experiencing the worst economic decline in its history.

"No one migrates because they want to, it's out of necessity," Carlos, a Honduran migrant who asked not to use his last name, told Reuters via WhatsApp after reaching Guatemala. "We don't have any money to eat." Migration experts said the pandemic has exacerbated long-standing social issues in Central America.

"This new caravan is yet another effect of the pandemic, but even more than that, it's a result of social inequalities that are on the rise," said Misael Hernandez, a migration expert at the Colegio de la Frontera Norte.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NZ ruling party says to lift barriers for home building, promises cheap housing

New Zealands ruling Labour Party promised to deliver more homes and replace a 30-year-old law blamed for high housing costs and impeding urban development, if it is returned to power in the Oct. 17 election.Labour would repeal and replace t...

Amazon reports over 19,000 U.S. frontline employees had COVID-19

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said more than 19,000 of its U.S. frontline workers contracted the coronavirus this year, or 1.44 of the total, a disclosure sought by labor advocates who have criticized the COVID-19 response by the worlds larges...

Trump cancels Wisconsin rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

President Donald Trump cancelled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the citys mayor and the states governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The director of the La Crosse ...

INSIGHT-Secrecy and speed: Inside Ant Group’s unusual IPO process

Ahead of whats likely to be the worlds largest initial public offering, Chinas Ant Group Co Ltd is asking lead bankers to personally sign confidentiality pacts and pressing some investors to explain why they should be allowed to attend mark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020