Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Cong chief put under house arrest

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday said he had been put under house arrest in order to "stop" him from going to Hathras and fight for justice for the Dalit woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-10-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 15:57 IST
UP Cong chief put under house arrest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday said he had been put under house arrest in order to "stop" him from going to Hathras and fight for justice for the Dalit woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped. Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi alleged that the step had been taken to prevent Lallu from joining party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are again headed towards Hathras in another effort to meet the family of the victim.

"I'm under house arrest. I am being treated as a criminal," Lallu told PTI. "This is only to stop me from going to Hathras and fight for justice for the gang-rape victim." "This shows how scared this government is. Is it wrong to fight for the victim or meet the family members?" he asked. The state Congress said Lallu, district heads, and more than 500 workers had been placed under house arrest. "Yogi Ji, don't stop those who fight for justice. Stop the crimes," it tweeted.

According to Lallu, police came to his house in Lucknow around 1.30 am and started banging on the door. He was handed over a notice that a case has been filed against him at the Hazratganj police station and he has to appear next Friday. "This morning, I saw policemen at my door and they stopped me from going for a morning walk, telling me that I'm under house arrest. Force has been deployed at my door," Lallu said.

The Congress leader alleged that he could not even click a picture of the notice as it was taken away after getting his signatures. According to Awasthi, the state government was only "exposing" itself by resorting to such tactics.

The Congress spokesperson said the government removed all doubts from people's minds that it had resorted to "hooliganism" and was "blatantly standing with the criminals of Hathras". The Dalit teen died of her grievous injuries in the early hours of Tuesday in a Delhi hospital and was cremated in the dead of night near her home on Wednesday, with her family alleging that they were forced by local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites, triggering outrage nationwide and protests in several places. She was attacked on September 14.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL is a tournament where talent meets opportunity, reckons Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has hailed the performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad players - Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad against the experienced Chennai Super Kings. SRH youngster Pri...

Tennis-German qualifier Daniel Altmaier ousts seventh seed Berrettini

German qualifier Daniel Altmaier, ranked 186th in the world, bundled out Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini from the French Open with a comprehensive 6-2 7-65 6-4 victory on Saturday. Making his debut at this years claycourt Grand Slam ...

Rugby-Laporte re-elected president of French Rugby

Bernard Laporte has been re-elected as president of the French Rugby Federation FFR for another four years after narrowly beating opposing candidate Florian Grill, the countrys governing body said on Saturday. The FFR said Laporte won 51.47...

Just hanging in: Karisma Kapoor channels weekend mood with stunning picture

Channelling her weekend mood, Karisma Kapoor on Saturday treated her fans to a glamorous picture as she sported a figure-hugging dress. Just hanging in, wrote the Raja Hindustani actor on Instagram as she soared the temperature while posing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020