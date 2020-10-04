Left Menu
UK interior minister vows to toughen up "broken" asylum system

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-10-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 20:03 IST
British interior minister Priti Patel pledged on Sunday to introduce new legislation that would toughen up the asylum system in the biggest overhaul seen in decades.

"Our asylum system is fundamentally broken," Patel said in a speech to the ruling Conservative Party's conference, which is taking place online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I will introduce a new system that is firm and fair," Patel said. "I will bring forward legislation to deliver on that commitment next year."

