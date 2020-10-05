Police stop BJP from taking slain leader's body to Raj Bhavan; party delegation meet governor

The police on Monday stopped the BJP from taking its slain leader Manish Shuklas body to Raj Bhavan but a four-member party delegation was allowed to submit a deputation to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The saffron party demanded CBI probe into the killing, saying the party does not have faith in the investigation by the police of Trinamool Congress-ruled state.

In an unprecedented move, the state BJP leadership had wanted to take the body of Shukla from a hospital, where the post-mortem examination was conducted, to the Governor House in protest against what it called "the murder of democracy". The police, however, said the saffron party was denied permission to take the body to Raj Bhavan as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in the area.

A scuffle broke out between police personnel and BJP activists after they were stopped near New Market area in the heart of the city, around one kilometre away from RaJ Bhavan. A hearse carrying the body was accompanying the BJP protestors.

"We didn't let the hearse or the BJP activists reach Raj Bhavan. But we allowed a four-member BJP delegation and Shukla's father to meet the governor," a senior police officer said. BJP MP Arjun Singh told reporters outside Raj Bhavan that the party requested the governor to ensure that the CBI investigates the muder case of Shukla.

"We don't have any faith on the state police," Singh said. Shukla, a councillor of Titagarh Municipality in North 24 Parganas district and considered close to Singh, was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants.

His body was handed over to the family member this evening after conducting the post-mortem examination. Earlier in the day, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and complained about the killing of party workers in the state.

