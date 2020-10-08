Hashish worth Rs 6 crore seized in MP; 7 arrested
The estimated value of the seized drug was Rs 6 crore in the international market, the DRI said. Seven persons were arrested by the DRI for smuggling and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), the release said.PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:11 IST
Seven persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling 117 kg of hashish, worth Rs 6 crore in the international market, from Nepal, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Thursday. The contraband was being taken to Tamil Nadu when it was seized in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh by DRI officials, the central agency said.
Acting on a tip-off, a drive was launched on Tuesday and Wednesday during which two cars were intercepted on a road in Narsinghpur district from which 117 kg hashish was seized," a DRI release said here. Smugglers had hidden the contraband in specially designed compartments in the two cars which were registered in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, it said.
The drug consignment was brought to India from Nepal and was being taken to Tamil Nadu via Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the release said. The estimated value of the seized drug was Rs 6 crore in the international market, the DRI said.
Seven persons were arrested by the DRI for smuggling and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), the release said. An investigation was underway, it added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Tamil Nadu
- Madhya
- Smugglers
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh records 2,304 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths
ADB approves USD 570 mn loans for urban projects in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh CM launches scheme on lines of PM-Kisan
Madhya Pradesh: 'Wife-beater' ADG relieved of duties after video goes viral
Madhya Pradesh reports 2,004 new COVID-19 cases