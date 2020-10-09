4 woman held for theft in Muzaffarnagar

Four women, who are allegedly members of an interstate gang of thieves, were arrested here on Friday and Rs 10,500 stolen cash recovered from their possession, police said. The four accused, identified as Hiradevi, Vanshika, Priyanka and Upasna, were held near a bank in Dadheru village under Chathawal police station limits, they said.

According to Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar, these women were planning to steal cash from the bank customers. He said Rs 10,500 cash, out of the total Rs 40,000 stolen from a farmer while he was returning from the bank on September 30, has been recovered from the women.

All the four accused are from Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh and they have confessed that members of their gang are active in other states..