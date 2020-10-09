Left Menu
Arms, ammunition seized in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A joint team of Manipur police and Assam Rifles on Friday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a place in Bishnupur district, police said. The firearms were seized from Ishok Pat area under Nambol Police Station, a press release issued by Priyadarshini Lashram, Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur, said.

The weapons include an AK 56 Rifle, two 9 mm pistols, one .22 rifle, hand grenades and bombs, it said. The seized arms and ammunition have been handed over to Nambol Police Station, the press release said.

