Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top political and military brass discusses Ladakh situation ahead of 7th round of Corps Commander talks

The top military and political brass on Friday reviewed the security situation in eastern Ladakh as well as strategies for the seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks with the Chinese PLA which is scheduled on October 12, people familiar with the developments said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 00:52 IST
Top political and military brass discusses Ladakh situation ahead of 7th round of Corps Commander talks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The top military and political brass on Friday reviewed the security situation in eastern Ladakh as well as strategies for the seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks with the Chinese PLA which is scheduled on October 12, people familiar with the developments said. The Corps Commander talks are taking place with a specific agenda of firming up a roadmap for disengagement of troops from the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The top military and political brass, at a meeting of the China Study Group (CSG), reviewed the situation in eastern Ladakh and deliberated on key issues to be flagged at the talks on Monday, the sources said. The CSG comprises External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs.

The sources said Army Chief Gen Naravane briefed the meeting about the current situation in eastern Ladakh. The meeting was called to finalise strategies for the corps commander-level talks, they said.

At the seventh round of military talks, the two sides are expected to look into further steps to maintain stability on the ground and avoid any action that may trigger fresh tension in the region, they said. A senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is set to be part of the Indian delegation at the talks which will be led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps of the Indian Army, the sources said.

Following the last round of military talks on September 21, the two sides announced a slew of decisions including not to send more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters. The military talks were held with a specific agenda of exploring ways to implement a five-point agreement reached between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a meeting in Moscow on September 10 on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave.

The pact included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the LAC. Days after the military talks, the two sides held diplomatic talks under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs, but no concrete outcome emerged from the negotiation on September 30.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Louisiana residents flee as Hurricane Delta bears down on U.S. Gulf Coast

The streets in this southwest Louisiana city were deserted on Friday as residents fled ahead of Hurricane Delta, filling hotels or taking shelter away from the storms path. Deltas winds weakened slightly to 110 miles per hour 175 kph ahead ...

Swiss hostage in Mali killed - Swiss foreign ministry

The Swiss foreign ministry said on Friday it had been informed by French authorities that a Swiss hostage who had been held in Mali for four years was dead. She was apparently killed by kidnappers of the Islamist terrorist organization Jama...

Race tightening between Bolivia's main candidates as election nears, poll shows

The race is tightening between Bolivias two main presidential candidates, according to an opinion poll released on Friday, though many voters said they were still undecided with little more than a week ahead of the crucial vote. Socialist c...

UK temporarily recalling its ambassador to Belarus

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday Britain is temporarily recalling its Ambassador to Belarus, Jacqueline Perkins, for consultations on the situation in the country.UK condemns Belarus decision to expel Polish Lithuanian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020