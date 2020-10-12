Wild elephant kills brickkiln worker from Assam

Coimbatore, Oct 12 (PTI): A brickkiln worker from Assam was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Periyathadagam in the rural limits, police said on Monday. The 22-year-old Saritul Islam, hailing from Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam, had come out of his room near the kiln to answer nature's call late Sunday night when the attack took place, the police said.

The elephant, hiding behind a bush, attacked Islam. Hearing him scream, some workers came out and chased the elephant away, they said.

With serious injuries on the head and leg, Islam was admitted to a government hospital where he died without responding to treatment, they said. The victim had been working in the kiln for the past three months, they added.