Darpan face recognition portal helps reunite 33 missing children with parents

As many as 33 missing children across India have been reunited with their parents thanks to the 'Darpan Portal' developed by the Telangana Police. According to Swati Lakra, IPS officer and Head of the SHE team of the Telangana Police, a facial recognition tool called 'Darpan' helped the police identify the missing children.

"A facial recognition tool called 'Darpan' was developed by the Telangana State Police in 2018. Using this tool, we have been trying to unite the missing children with their parents," Lakra told ANI over the phone. Recalling a recent case where a 13-year-old boy was reunited with his parents through this 'Darpan tool', Swati said, "A missing case was filed in Allahabad in July of 2015 that a boy went missing. With the help of this Darpan tool, we traced that this child to a child care institution in Assam after almost 5 years," she said.

"We collect the data from all the child care institutes and from 'Track the missing child', a central portal to locate the missing children. We also get data from CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System) as well. As soon the portal finds a match from the collected data, the information to the local police is sent and parents are immediately reunited with the child. The software matched this boy's details and we immediately alerted the UP police regarding the same." She added, "We have been able to reunite about 33 children across the country with their families since the inception of Darpan. There are cases where the children of Telangana have been reunited with their parents and there are cases where the other state children are reunited with their parents, she said. (ANI)