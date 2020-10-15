Couple arrested for kidnapping toddler in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

The Delhi Police has arrested a couple for allegedly kidnapping a toddler from southeast Delhi to engage her in begging, officials said on Thursday. On October 3, Asiya Khatoon of Batla House, Jamia Nagar, reported the kidnapping of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, the police said. She stated that around 6 pm on October 2, her daughter went missing while playing with some kids out on the street, a senior police officer said. "The toddler was found at Jogabai Extension in Jamia Nagar with one Mohammad Ali and Jehnara on Tuesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

During interrogation, the couple confessed to have kidnapped the child to engage her in begging, the DCP said. In 2020, the anti-human trafficking unit of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has rescued 1,004 missing or kidnapped people. Of these, 102 were minor boys and 107 minor girls, the police added.