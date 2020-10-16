Left Menu
Development News Edition

Detecting slave-made goods from China is growing harder, U.S. says

By Christine Murray Oct 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Major brands face a growing challenge to root out forced labor in Chinese supply chains, the top U.S. anti-human trafficking official said Friday, as the United States stepped up the blocking of imports of goods made in Xinjiang. Ambassador-at-Large John Richmond said reports that forced labor by the Chinese government had spread beyond Xinjiang to other provinces complicated the process of due diligence for global firms.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:21 IST
Detecting slave-made goods from China is growing harder, U.S. says

By Christine Murray Oct 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Major brands face a growing challenge to root out forced labor in Chinese supply chains, the top U.S. anti-human trafficking official said Friday, as the United States stepped up the blocking of imports of goods made in Xinjiang.

Ambassador-at-Large John Richmond said reports that forced labor by the Chinese government had spread beyond Xinjiang to other provinces complicated the process of due diligence for global firms. "It is increasingly difficult for well-intentioned international companies to track exactly which products in their supply chain are made with forced labor," Richmond told a Zoom call with journalists.

He added that the United States would continue its efforts to connect companies with activists and nonprofits to help call attention to abuses. "U.S. companies do not want to unwittingly support forced labor and neither do U.S. consumers," Richmond said.

The Xinjiang region in northwest China is home to a large population of Uighur people, a Muslim minority that has faced mass detention in Chinese government camps. An Australian think tank earlier this year found that tens of thousands of Uighurs were moved to work in factories in other parts of China.

Another program in rural Tibet, where workers are being transferred into military-style training centers, was reported by Reuters in September and defended by officials in Chinese-administered Tibet this week. China's government has denied mistreatment of the Uighurs and the presence of forced labor in Tibet. A representative for the Chinese Embassy in the United States did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. government's criticism of China comes at a time of bilateral trade tensions between the two countries. Separately on Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it had detained the import of 32 cartons of women's leather gloves from Xinjiang on the suspicion they were made with forced labor.

CBP has issued 13 orders to block goods it suspected were made with forced labor in fiscal year 2020, including eight on goods from China. Some activists have asked for a broader detention order on goods from Xinjiang, but Richmond declined to say whether he was in favor of it.

"We obviously want to consider the merits of that, but what we want to do as the United States is send a clear message that products that are made with forced labor are not going to be allowed to come into the United States," he said. A committee of lawmakers in Britain on Friday wrote to several leading brands to ask about their sourcing and whether they were profiting from the forced labor of Uighurs in Xinjiang.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

WIDER IMAGE-Jailed Philippine activist lays to rest her three-month-old baby

Jailed Philippine activist Reina Mae Nasino wanted to hold her three-month-old daughter for the last time before she was laid to rest on Friday but she could not. Heavily armed prison officials guarding her refused to uncuff her despite ple...

FACTBOX-France's litany of deadly attacks

Police shot dead a man near Paris on Wednesday after he attacked another person with a knife and decapitated the victim, a French police source said. The anti-terrorism prosecutor said it was investigating Here are some of the attacks that ...

Centre opposed formation of Lokur panel to downplay stubble burning issue: AAP

Welcoming the Supreme Courts decision to form Lokur committee to look into stubble burning, the AAP on Friday claimed that the Centre did not favour the panels formation as it wanted to downplay the stubble burning issue. Concerned over wor...

Remdesivir has no effect in reducing mortality among hospitalised COVID-19 patients: WHO trial

The interim results of WHO Solidarity Trial indicate that four repurposed drugs for COVID-19 --remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavirritonavir and interferon regimens --appeared to have little or no effect on reducing mortality, initiati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020