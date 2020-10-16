Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujjar Mahapanchayat against the spirit of directives of Rajasthan HC, say government sources

The state government sources have indicated that the proposed Gujjar Mahapanchayat to be held on October 17, 2020, is against the spirit of the Rajasthan High Court's directives and coronavirus guidelines.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:27 IST
Gujjar Mahapanchayat against the spirit of directives of Rajasthan HC, say government sources
A visual of Gujjar reservation stir on Railway tracks in Sawai Madhopur in February 2019.. Image Credit: ANI

The state government sources have indicated that the proposed Gujjar Mahapanchayat to be held on October 17, 2020, is against the spirit of the Rajasthan High Court's directives and coronavirus guidelines. The proposed Gujjar Akrosh Mahapanchayat has been called on October 17 on the demands of Gujjar reservation at Adda village near Pilupura in the state.

According to the High Court's directives issued in 2007, the Mahapanchayat can only be held after an undertaking has been submitted to the District Collector. Also, as per the National Disaster Management Act and Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, 2020, during the COVID-19 crisis a congregation of more than 100 people could not be held in the state.

Rajasthan government on October 26, 2018, passed a bill which increased the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota from 21 per cent to 26 per cent. In December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one per cent reservation for Gujjars and four other backward castes (OBCs). These communities are getting one per cent separate reservation under the legal limit of 50 per cent reservation meant for the most-backward category in addition to OBC reservation (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

WIDER IMAGE-Jailed Philippine activist lays to rest her three-month-old baby

Jailed Philippine activist Reina Mae Nasino wanted to hold her three-month-old daughter for the last time before she was laid to rest on Friday but she could not. Heavily armed prison officials guarding her refused to uncuff her despite ple...

FACTBOX-France's litany of deadly attacks

Police shot dead a man near Paris on Wednesday after he attacked another person with a knife and decapitated the victim, a French police source said. The anti-terrorism prosecutor said it was investigating Here are some of the attacks that ...

Centre opposed formation of Lokur panel to downplay stubble burning issue: AAP

Welcoming the Supreme Courts decision to form Lokur committee to look into stubble burning, the AAP on Friday claimed that the Centre did not favour the panels formation as it wanted to downplay the stubble burning issue. Concerned over wor...

Remdesivir has no effect in reducing mortality among hospitalised COVID-19 patients: WHO trial

The interim results of WHO Solidarity Trial indicate that four repurposed drugs for COVID-19 --remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavirritonavir and interferon regimens --appeared to have little or no effect on reducing mortality, initiati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020